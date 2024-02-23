GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13 bundles of ganja wash ashore on Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district

Local fishermen, who found mysterious bundles, alerted the police

February 23, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Thirteen bundles of ganja washed ashore along the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district on Friday.

Thirteen bundles of ganja washed ashore along the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thirteen bundles of ganja, weighing two kilograms each, washed ashore along the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district on Friday morning.

According to police sources, a group of local fishermen found several mysterious bundles washed ashore and scattered along the coast near the Pump House area in Kodiyakkarai on Saturday morning. Based on an alert from the fishermen, the Vedaranyam Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group rushed to the shore and recovered 13 bundles of raw ganja, packed tightly and wrapped in polythene bags. Each bundle weighs two kilograms, police sources said.

The police suspect that smugglers may have thrown the packages into the sea after encountering patrol vessels of the Navy or the Coast Guard. The Vedaranyam Marine Police launched an investigation.

The incident comes on the heels of the arrest of three persons by Nagapattinam District Police on February 18, who attempted to smuggle over 364 kg of ganja to Sri Lanka through sea route.

