Tiruchirapalli

₹1.10 lakh seized, case booked against Ariyalur RTO

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday seized ₹1.10 lakh of unaccounted for cash and registered a case against a Regional Transport Officer, Ariyalur, and seven others.

A group of DVAC officers, who began the search at the Regional Transport Office on Friday evening, concluded it on Saturday morning. The operation lasted for more than 10 hours. During the process, the officers conducted enquiries with RTO Vengatesan, staff members of the office and middle men. No outsiders were allowed inside the office. The officials verified the documents and records at the RTO.

According to sources, ₹1.10 lakh of unaccounted for cash was seized, besides some incriminating documents.

