GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘1,000 hectares of cotton crop inundated in Karaikal’

It will take another week to know whether the inundated cotton crop would be affected or not, say the officials of the Agriculture Department

Updated - May 24, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 06:16 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
A team of six scientists from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and from other institutions along with the district agriculture department team, headed by Additional director R. Ganesan, inspecting a cotton field in Karaikal.

A team of six scientists from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and from other institutions along with the district agriculture department team, headed by Additional director R. Ganesan, inspecting a cotton field in Karaikal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The recent summer rain has caused inundation of cotton crop on over 1,000 hectares in the district, according to the Agriculture Department.

Agriculture Department officials have reported water stagnation at several places in the district. R. Ganesan, Additional Director of Agriculture, told The Hindu that the district had received 6 cm rain on May 16. It will take another week to know whether the inundated cotton crop would be affected or not.

A team of six scientists from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and from other institutions, along with a team of the district agriculture department, headed by Mr. Ganesan, visited some of the rain-affected cotton fields.

P.G. Somu, joint secretary of Delta Vivasayigal Sangam Karaikal Chapter, said the summer rain had come at a time when the crop was at the flowering stage. The rain will affect the yield, he said.

Related Topics

Karaikal / Puducherry / Tiruchi / Agriculture / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.