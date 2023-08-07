HamberMenu
10 fishermen from Nagapattinam district arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The arrested fishermen were from the Akkaraipettai coastal village

August 07, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Photo used for representational purpose.

Photo used for representational purpose.

Ten fishermen from Akkaraipettai village in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing into the Island nation’s waters while fishing near Mullaitivu in the late hours of Sunday.

The arrested fishermen were identified as Selvakumar, Raja, Ganapathy, Illayaraja, Sai Siva, Ponnuraja, Mukesh, Aravind, Azhagu and Velu, all natives of Akkaraipettai coastal village.

Coastal Security Group sources said the 10 fishermen had ventured into the sea in a mechanised vessel bearing the registration number IND TN 06 MM 948 from Akkaraipettai fishing harbour on August 3.

On Sunday night, when they were fishing southeast of Kodiyakkarai near Mullaitivu, the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted and arrested them. The Sri Lankan Navy took them to Trincomalee naval camp in Sri Lanka for inquiry, the sources added.

