Welfare fund for madrasa teachers

The Assembly has passed the Kerala Madrasa Teachers Welfare Fund Bill, 2019, paving the way for a welfare fund for the madrasa teachers.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill on Tuesday, Minister for Wakf and Minority Welfare K.T. Jaleel said the aim was to improve the service conditions of the madrasa teachers and to support their families.

The legislation is to create the welfare fund to pay pension to those who had joined the welfare scheme in 2010. As many as 22,500 had joined the scheme.

The Kerala Madrasa Teachers’ Welfare Fund is mainly for the payment of a fixed amount and pension to a member who has completed 60 years and has remitted contribution for not less than five years as may be specified in the scheme, based on the number of years in which he had remitted contribution.

Each madrasa teacher who is a member of the fund will have to pay ₹50 per month as contribution to the fund and each committee ₹50 per month as contribution for each madrasa teacher under the committee.

Stipulation

Any madrasa teacher who has completed 20 years of age but not completed 55 years of age can apply for admission as a member.

With the House passing the Bill, their pension will be in the ₹1,500-₹7,500 range. Already, 230 have been getting the pension under the scheme.