Thiruvananthapuram

VSSC open to public

more-in

The public will have the opportunity to view the launch of sounding rockets from Thumba on October 9 and 10 in connection with the World Space Week celebrations (WSW 2019) organised by the ISRO centres in the city.

The launches will be at 11.45 a.m. on both days. Visitors can also tour the space museum. Entry to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is through the Canal gate near Thumba police station. Cameras and other electronic gadgets will not be permitted inside the campus.

Visitors are also required to produce a government-approved identity card. For registration, visit 'Open House' at https://wsweek.vssc.gov.in.

For details, call 0471-2564292/4949/4271.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 6:48:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/vssc-open-to-public/article29612586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY