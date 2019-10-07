VSSC open to public

The public will have the opportunity to view the launch of sounding rockets from Thumba on October 9 and 10 in connection with the World Space Week celebrations (WSW 2019) organised by the ISRO centres in the city.
The launches will be at 11.45 a.m. on both days. Visitors can also tour the space museum. Entry to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is through the Canal gate near Thumba police station. Cameras and other electronic gadgets will not be permitted inside the campus.
Visitors are also required to produce a government-approved identity card. For registration, visit 'Open House' at https://wsweek.vssc.gov.in.
For details, call 0471-2564292/4949/4271.
