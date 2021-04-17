Vitamin A dose ensured for children: DMO

Response to directive of rights panel

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has informed the Kerala State Human Rights Commission that availability of Vitamin A for administering to children has been ensured in all health care institutions in the district. This follows an intervention of the commission.

Acting on a complaint from human rights activist Ragam Rahim, commission chairperson Antony Dominic directed the DMO to ensure that the Vitamin A paediatric oral solution is distributed without any disruptions.

The DMO informed the commission that following an order on May 8, 2019, 8,000 bottles of the medicine were distributed to health care institutions, but later, on the directions of Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. the distribution was halted.

Directions were received on March 2, 2020, to resume use of the medicine, but it was stopped yet again on May 8, 2020.

Then, following directions received on June 18, 2020, the use of the medicine was resumed. The DMO’s report said shortage of the medicine was experienced during the period its distribution was stopped.