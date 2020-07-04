Vidhu Vincent cuts ties with Women in Cinema Collective

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has severed ties with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).
The writer-director took to social media on Saturday to announce that she was ending her journey with WCC on personal and political reasons. "I am extending all support to the agreeable efforts by WCC to help women make films and create a women-friendly atmosphere within and outside cinema. I wish the collective gain strength through self-critique," she said.
Vidhu entered the tinsel world through the award-winning movie 'Manhole' in 2016. She was among those who formed the WCC in 2017 following a woman actor's complaint of sexual assault that rocked the Malayalam film industry.
Actor Dileep was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case and later released on bail. The forum was floated after a group of women actors and technicians echoed the view that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) was shielding the actor.
On the relevance of WCC, Vidhu had earlier said that it was a necessity of the time to ensure a conducive workspace for women and to make our voices heard.
"We have realised that we are more powerful as a group to stand up against the social order that prevents women from being an equal participant in filmmaking instead of leading isolated struggles. We don’t believe that politics and art are separate and strongly believe that such an understanding is quite crucial for our existence," she said.
'Stand Up', starring Nimisha Sajayan and Rajisha Vijayan, was her latest directorial venture.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath