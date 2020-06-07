Thiruvananthapuram

Veterinary surgeons perform complex surgery on Alsatian pup

Alsatian pup Julie with the veterinary surgeons of the Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital in Kudappanakunnu.

Alsatian pup Julie with the veterinary surgeons of the Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital in Kudappanakunnu.  

Five-hour thoracic surgery at Kudappanakunnu hospital

The Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospital at Kudappanakunnu has achieved yet another breakthrough by reviving a three-month-old Alsatian pup that suffered from a congenital condition.

Anchal native Baby Blesson Kutty knocked on several doors to seek treatment for his pet dog Julie who found it difficult to digest solid food and survived on milk alone. As a result of chronic vomiting and cachexia (weight loss and muscle wasting), the puppy weighed 3.5 kg, less than half of what a healthy dog of the same breed would weigh at that age. “The veterinarians of a clinic run by the Eroor grama panchayat and the Government Veterinary Hospital were clueless about the condition, with some attributing it to tapeworm infection” Mr. Kutty says.

The dog found her saviours at the veterinary hospital in Kudappanakunnu, where she was diagnosed with persistent right aortic arch, a vascular ring anomaly that obstructs the oesophagus and prevents digestion.

A team comprising veterinary surgeons Hari Krishnakumar, who is also the hospital’s deputy director, T. Rajeev, Anoop R., and Rahul performed a five-hour-long thoracic surgery, along with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology veterinary scientist Umashankar P.R.

The absence of an anaesthesia ventilator compelled them to artificially ventilate the dog using an Ambu (Artificial Manual Breathing Unit) bag, Dr. Rajeev said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:29:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/veterinary-surgeons-perform-complex-surgery-on-alsatian-pup/article31774325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY