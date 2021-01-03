Vaccine dry run problem-free in Kerala capital

The dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration was successful in the district on Saturday.
The dry run, being held as part of a nationwide initiative, was held at Poozhanad primary health centre, Peroorkada district model hospital, and KIMS Hospital. Twenty-five health workers took part in the dry run in each centre. From vaccine registration to observation, all processes in the vaccine administration were followed.
The participating health workers were monitored for half an hour in the observation room before being allowed to go home.
Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja reached the Peroorkada district model hospital to review the mock drill. The Minister later declared the dry run successful, adding that the State was fully geared up for vaccine distribution.
14 lakh syringes
Fourteen lakh auto-disable disposable syringes for administration of the vaccine reached the collection centre in the city on Saturday. Twenty large ice-lined refrigerators, 1,800 vaccine carriers, 50 large cold boxes, 50 small boxes, and 12,000 ice packs had reached earlier.
Precise preparations had been made for vaccine procurement and distribution, she said.
V.K. Prashanth, MLA; District Collector Navjot Khosa; Director of Health Services R.L. Saritha; District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu were among those present at the hospital.
