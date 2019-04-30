VACB inspects liquor outlets across State

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday conducted inspections in liquor outlets across the State to detect malpractices and black marketing of liquor.
Outlets of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation and Consumerfed were inspected during the simultaneous raids conducted as part of the Operation Sweep.
Led by Vigilance Director Anil Kant, the operation was undertaken to detect instances where Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were sold for rates higher than prescribed, restricting liquor sales to brands which had high commission rates and selling expensive liquor in the black market after claiming them to be damaged and unusable.
Legal action
The officer said that legal action will be initiated wherever irregularities came to light.
