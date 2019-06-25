UDF leaders initiate talks with KC(M) factions

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday formally initiated dialogues with Kerala Congress (M) leaders in an attempt to avert a split in that party.

The UDF leaders held discussions with Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani, who recently assumed the mantle of party chairman, a move that signalled a split. The message that the UDF leaders sought to convey was the necessity to avert parting of ways though the two factions had travelled a long way on the path towards separation.

According to party sources, no formula emerged out of the dialogues and the UDF leaders would hold a round of discussions with senior party leader P.J. Joseph. As per senior Kerala Congress(M) leaders, Mr. Mani is reluctant to compromise, particularly on the issue of party chairman.

Kerala Congress (M) legislator Roshy Augustine, while talking to mediapersons, made it quite plain that the party chairmanship was non-negotiable. Mr. Mani claimed that majority of the rank and file was with him even though a few senior and staunch K.M. Mani supporters had shifted their loyalty to Mr. Joseph.

The UDF is obviously under pressure because it has to fight six Assembly by-elections in the near future. It wants to fully capitalise on its political buoyancy in the aftermath of the massive and prestigious victory in the Lok Sabha election. And it is not coincidental that Pala happens to be one of the six that would be going to the polls. The two factions have reasons to believe that the Congress party is favourable to them. Moreover, the UDF apparently wants to avoid more complications that would arise if the Kerala Congress(M) were to split.