Two test positive in Thiruvananthapuram

Two cases tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday. As many as 7,072 people were newly put under surveillance.

Twenty people completed the 28-day surveillance period without any symptoms of the disease. A total of 17,794 people are in home quarantine.

21 discharged

As many as 29 people were admitted to hospitals with symptoms, while 21 were discharged. The number of those under treatment is 109.

This includes 45 people at Government Medical College Hospital and 22 at General Hospital.

Thirty-three samples were sent for testing. Of the total 1,255 samples sent for testing, the results of 1,105 have been obtained. The results of 160 samples obtained on Saturday were negative, while those of 108 samples are awaited.

Forty-two people are under isolation at the University men’s hostel, 43 at women’s hostel, 44 at IMG hostel, 19 at Veli Samethi hostel, 15 at Manvila Cooperative Training Institute, 28 at Vizhinjam St. Mary’s, 61 at Pulluvila Leo 13th school, and 150 at Pozhiyoor Lower Primary School.

Mental health

Twenty-two people called up the mental health helpline seeking psychological support, while 307 people were contacted and given directions.

Till now, 6,424 people in the district have been contacted and given mental health support.

Training

Training was given to medical officers of taluk hospitals, primary and community health centres on alcohol-induced disorders through videoconference.

A total of 2,745 teams visited 8,107 houses as part of field level surveillance.