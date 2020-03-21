Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor seeks help in making masks

The Corporation is taking up the initiative to meet the demand for masks, in case any shortage is felt during emergency situations

Mayor K. Sreekumar has requested the public to be part of initiatives to meet the shortage of protective masks, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tailoring shops

He requested those with tailoring experience and facilities at home to make masks. Tailoring shops can also contribute. These masks can be brought to the Corporation’s main office or to its zonal office, where these will be disinfected. The Corporation is taking up the initiative to meet the demand for masks, in case any shortage is felt during emergency situations.

