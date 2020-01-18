Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s smart waste collection hub opened

City Corporation Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the first smart segregated dry waste collection hub at Jawahar Nagar on Friday.

The smart dry waste collection centre, sponsored by environmental NGO Thanal, has been launched on a pilot basis, near the organic bazar in Jawahar Nagar. V.K. Prashanth, MLA, presided over the function.

K.M. Abhijith and M.N. Jesil, students of the Barton Hill Government Engineering College, developed the smart collection centre, under the incubation centre at the college.

The set-up displays the amount of waste that has already been collected under each head as a graph database. Each of the six compartments, with a top-loading arrangement, has a capacity to collect 40 kilograms of waste at a time.

The location of the collection points and the material recovery facilities can be tracked using the city Corporation’s Smart Trivandrum mobile application.

The information about the amount of waste collected in each of the smart hubs can be tracked from the proposed control room at the Corporation office.

The sanitation workers of the Corporation will collect the waste from the hub at specified time periods.