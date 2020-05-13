Thiruvananthapuram

Third train with migrants leaves Alappuzha

The third train from the district carrying stranded migrant workers to Bettiah in Bihar departed from Alappuzha on Tuesday.

The train is transporting 1,140 commuters. Earlier in the day, migrant workers from Mavelikara and Karthikappally taluks were taken to the Alappuzha railway station on buses of the KSRTC in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. All the commuters have been issued medical certificates, food and water before boarding.

Eight more expatriates were shifted to COVID care centres in the district on Tuesday, taking the number to 85. Officials said 128 expatriates had reached the district so far.

