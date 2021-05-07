Strict checking at entry points

Travel nod only for medical need, vaccination or for those in emergency services

In a bid to strictly enforce lockdown announced by the government for nine days from Saturday, the City police will carry out round-the-clock checking at 20 gateways to the city and 59 key places falling under various city police station limits.

As part of the comprehensive plan worked out by the City police, barricades will be placed at Kazhakuttam Vettu road, Chengottukonam, Udayagiri, Attinkuzhi, Pallithura, Valiyakulam junction, Kakkamoola, Pallichal, Pappanamcode, Punamoodu, Uchakada, Chappath bridge, Vallaikadavu, Nettayam, Vazhayila, Maruthoor, Keraladithyapuram, East Mukkola, Kundamankadavu bridge and Mangattukadavu bridge to screen the vehicles and travellers.

The vehicles and travellers will also be screened at 59 other checking points spread over the city. More patrol units had been deployed.

District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram City, Balram Kumar Upadhyay said only those needing medical aid, going for vaccination, working in emergency services and others permitted by the government will be allowed to travel.

Those working in the essential services have been asked to travel in a specified time and to carry identity cards and certificate issued by the head of the department.

Only medical shops and those selling essential items will be allowed to function, adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Home delivery only will be allowed from supermarkets and shopping malls. Shops flouting the rules will be closed down and stern action taken.

As far as possible, only one person should step out of the house to purchase essential items from the nearest shop. Those flouting rules will be booked under the Kerala Epidemics Disease Ordinance 2020.

Rush in shops, markets

Meanwhile, city residents were seen scurrying to markets and shops on Friday to stock up on vegetables and other essentials.

Shops, in fact, had been seeing more sizeable crowds for the past few days amid reports of an impending lockdown.

At Kailasam vegetables at Karamana, owner Murugan said there was a good crowd at the shop. He and the staff, in fact, were so tied up that they had no time to prepare packs for home delivery.

At the adjacent margin free shop too, there was a crowd through the day. People were being allowed only in small numbers, while others waited outside. Manager Abdul Khader Sha said even their home delivery was on the rise, though there was no cause for concern as the shelves were full.