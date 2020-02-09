State prepares ‘elder budget’ for next fiscal

The State government has prepared an ‘elder’ budget this year. It includes programmes for geriatric welfare that are spread across various departments.

Local self-government institutions should earmark ₹290 crore from their Plan fund for the elderly, it said.

The Sayamprabha scheme of the Social Justice Department under which model day care centres for the elderly will be set up has been allocated ₹6.5 crore.

An amount of ₹24 crore has been earmarked for the Vayomithram project that ensures comprehensive health care and support for the elderly above the age of 65.

Day care

One ‘Pakal Veedu’ (day care centres) for every two or three wards should be set up. Existing libraries or rented houses can be used for this scheme to doyble up as the day care centres.

The nearly 25,000-strong Kudumbashree elderly neighborhood groups should be associated with these centres.

Differently abled

The Budget has an outlay of ₹500 crore for projects for the differently abled.

An amount of ₹50 crore has been earmarked for schemes such as ‘Anuyatra’ (comprehensive approach to disability managment), ‘Sruthitharangam’ (cochlear implantation scheme), and ‘Aarogya Kiranam’ (free medical care up to the age of 18) for the differently abled.

An amount of ₹35 crore is earmarked for Buds schools and ₹40 crore for 290 special schools run by voluntary organisations and others.

An amount of ₹1 crore has been earmarked for the different art centre at Magic Planet. An amount of ₹40 crore has been set aside for treatment and care of the differently abled, ₹31 crore for their mental health programmes, ₹9 crore for Barrier-Free Kerala, and ₹40 crore for allowance to a nursing assistant of the differently abled.

Transgenders

The State Budget has also earmarked ₹5 crore for programmes for the transgender community, which will be taken up under the Mazhavillu umbrella scheme.

Kudumbashree has organised 48 special neighbourhood groups for the welfare of the transgender community.