‘Space on Wheels’ to come to schools

Step aboard a bus to know all about the thrilling saga of the Indian space programme.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has allocated a ‘Space on Wheels’ mobile exhibition bus to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) which will tour the State taking the ISRO story to schoolchildren.

At GHSS, Cotton Hill

ISRO chairman K. Sivan is expected to formally flag off the bus at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill, on Monday morning, VSSC officials said.

The specially designed bus will call at schools across the State to raise awareness about India’s tryst with space technology and space flight and the scientists who made all that happen, according to the VSSC.

ISRO launch vehicles

“The bus sports scale models of ISRO launch vehicles and spacecraft so that students can easily grasp the principles behind them. There are facilities to screen short films on the space theme,” a VSSC official said.

The bus is one of six arranged by ISRO as part of the celebrations marking the birth centenary of Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme.

Thiruvananthapuram has enjoyed a close connection with space science and technology ever since the first Nike-Apache sounding rocket lifted off from Thumba on November 21, 1963.

The VSSC aside, Thiruvananthapuram is home to the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST).