SCTIMST restricts OP admissions

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has decided to restrict its outpatient clinics as well as in-patient admissions, after some of its employees, a few in-patients and some patients who underwent testing prior to surgeries tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital had decided to restrict patient care activities as a precaution as disease transmission seemed to be intense in the community. Also, a good number of patients coming to SCTIMST were turning out to be positive prior to admission.

However, the Institute made it clear that emergency medical treatments in the hospital would not be affected in any way. Elective surgeries would be re-scheduled and performed as COVID-19’s transmission intensity reduces

SCTIMST has also made its tele medicine services available to avoid difficulties to patients. Patients who already have a registration at the hospital can call the doctor on phone and seek his/her advice. Doctor-signed prescriptions can also be downloaded

The fee for review can be paid online, the link for which would be sent as a message to the patient’s registered mobile phone number.

For details, call 0471-2524535 / 435 / 615.

The request for availing of tele medicine facility can be done over email also, mrd@sctimst.ac.in