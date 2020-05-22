Same old story on S.S. Koil Road

Much like during most recent spells of rains, the S.S. Koil Road at Thampanoor was inundated on Thursday night. The stretch witnessed the latest case of flooding, even as a long-delayed project for the construction of storm water drains has remained incomplete for some months.

Early last year, the city Corporation had begun the work on a storm water drainage system under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project. But, the work has been moving in fits and starts, as the project has been beset with delays.

BSNL utility lines

Mayor K. Sreekumar, who visited the flooded stretch on Friday, blamed the delay in shifting the utility lines by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL). “The utility lines through the Overbridge-Thampanoor main road pass perpendicular to the S.S. Koil road, blocking the storm water drain. Although much of the work on the drains has been completed, the project cannot be finished until the utility lines are shifted. The Corporation has been asking them to shift these lines for several months. I spoke to the officials today also and they have promised to do it soon,” said Mr.Sreekumar.

Height is an issue

The topography has also been a challenge as much of the water from the main road near Sreekumar Theatre, which is at a higher level, would flow into S.S. Koil road, located at a lower level. Officials said the issue would not be solved with just the construction of a storm water drainage. The height of the S.S. Koil Road, which is under the Public Works Department (PWD), has also to be raised.