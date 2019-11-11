Row over burial of body at cemetery

Tension prevailed at the St.Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral at Palayam which comes under the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese (Latin rite) on Sunday morning, after a section of the parishioners staged a protest against the Vicar over the burial of a dead body from another parish at the Pattoor Church cemetery.

The parishioners accused the Vicar of selling space in the cemetery to outsiders, at a time when the parishioners are unable to get space for burying the dead from their own families.

According to the protesters, the body of Midhun Markose, who had died in an accident in 2009, was buried at cemetery attached to the Madre de Deus Church in Vettukad. However, due to the paucity of space at the cemetery, the church has a rotation system, by which the vaults have to be emptied every few years, to accommodate more dead bodies. With the church unable to heed to the request for space, Midhun's family had approached the Latin Archbishop.

Accusation against vicar

The parishioners accused the Vicar of accepting money to allow the remains of the body to be buried at the Pattoor cemetery, without consulting any member of the church cemetery.

However, the Vicar maintained that he taken the decision based on a letter from the Latin Archdiocese. As per a letter from the Auxiliary bishop of the Latin Archdiocese to the Parish Priest of the Vettukad Church on October 7, a copy of which was sent to the Vicar, permission was given to shift the remains to the Pattoor cemetery.

After staging a protest in the church premises, the parishioners followed T.Nicholas, Vicar of the Palayam Forane, and six members of the church committee, into a hall behind the church, where arguments continued for a few more hours.

They remained adamant on the demand that the Vicar as well as all of the members of the 19 member committee have to be removed.

“We came to know about this through relatives from Vettukad. So, we raised the issue first in a parish meeting held two days back, when the committee members said that they were unaware of the decision. Our demand is that the remains have to be shifted from here, and the Vicar as well as all of the committee members have to be removed. Also, this new practice of collecting ₹3 lakh each for burying a body from families who do not have a space already allotted to them has to be ended. ?” asked Alexander, one of the parishioners.

To resign

The protest ended with six of the members of the committee agreeing to resign and following an understanding to shift the remains from the cemetery within a week.A spokesperson of the diocese said that Vicar General later had talks with the protesters. He said that the issue has been settled with the resignation of the committee members. A decision has not been taken on the shifting of the remains, he said.