Pumping restarted at Aruvikkara

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) restarted pumping from Aruvikkara on Saturday evening after completing the third phase of works related to the renovation of the 86-mld water treatment plant. Work was completed earlier than expected, KWA officials said. The 86-mld plant was shut down at 2 p.m. on Saturday and restarted by 4.30 p.m. Earlier, the KWA had expected the work to take at least six hours. Water supply to city areas affected by the shutdown is expected to be restored in full by Sunday. In the third phase, two of the remaining old pumps in the raw water and clear water units of the treatment plant were removed. Two pumps had been replaced in the first and second phases.

The fourth phase shutdown is planned for February 1. The KWA said the renovation would enable it to pump an additional ten million litres of treated water daily to the city areas.