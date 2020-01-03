Thiruvananthapuram

NISH conference to be held from tomorrow

On its campus at Akkulam

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) will host the first National Conference of Deaf- Blind (NCDB 2020), being organised by the Society for the Empowerment of the Deaf and Deaf blind (SEDB), on January 4 and 5 on its campus at Akkulam here.

Theme

The theme of the two-day conference, starting on the World Braille Day on January 4, is ‘Inclusion through Technology and Advocacy.’

Anindya Bapin Bhattacharyya, a deaf and blind person, who is an Adaptive Technology instructor at the Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults (HKNC), U.S., will deliver a keynote address on the first day, a pressnote issued here said.

Apart from workshops, there will be discussions on the role of technology in people's life, technology available in India and how deaf-blind people can benefit from the advances made in assistive technology.

The second day will focus on advocacy and the challenges of deaf-blind people.

