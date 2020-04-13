Move to replenish blood banks during lockdown

The Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) is organising blood donation camps to ensure adequate stock in blood banks during the lockdown period.

“As a domino effect of the lockdown, there is a downfall in blood donation and blood banks are looking for measures to overcome the situation,” R. Ramesh, Project Director, KSACS said here on Sunday.

37 blood banks

“We are encouraging donors and charity organisations to donate bid in a bid to maintain adequate stock of blood and related components,” said Dr. Ramesh, who is also the chairman of the Information Education and Communication (IEC) Committee.

Instructions had been given to the 37 blood banks under KSACS to increase outreach camps for blood donation. The camps would be conducted by observing COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, he said.

Adequate stock

Noting that it was difficult to get donors during this lockdown period, Dr. Ramesh said, “Blood requirement is low now due to lack of surgeries and fewer number of patients in hospitals. But we have to maintain the adequate stock of blood.”

He also urged all donors and charity organisations to donate blood.

“In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, proper screening of donors will be done at the camps. Donors from abroad and those who turn up after a journey will not be allowed to donate blood,” he added.