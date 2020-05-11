Making Subhiksha Keralam a success

Local bodies in the district have started measures to make Subhiksha Keralam, a project launched by the State government to ensure self-sufficiency in food production, a success.

A meeting chaired by district panchayat president G. Venugopal has drawn a plan to implement the project. Officials said coordination of departments including Local Self Government, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries would be ensured. Volunteers of Kudumbashree, Haritha Keralam Mission, and labourers of the MGNREGS will become part of the project.

“Each grama panchayat will take steps to cultivate paddy, vegetables, raise cows, goats, rabbits, pigs, fish and so on,” said an official. Panchayats will constitute ward-level committees on May 12 and panchayat-level committees on May 13. Details of fallow land will be collected on May 15. On May 17, a crop calendar will be prepared. Grama panchayats have also been directed to submit the amended annual plan for approval.

Approval

The Thanneermukkom grama panchayat has given approval for an integrated farming project for which ₹2 crore has been earmarked. Panchayat authorities said ₹50 lakh each would be spent on paddy and vegetable cultivation, animal husbandry, and dairy farming. Projects worth ₹1 crore would be implemented in the fisheries sector. Vegetable seedlings will be distributed.