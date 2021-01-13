Thiruvananthapuram

Light metro flyover work soon

The construction of a flyover at Sreekaryam for the proposed light metro rail project in the city is likely to get under way soon.

While the land acquisition process for the flyover is in its final phase, similar activities for the flyovers at Pattom and Ulloor are also progressing fast.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly of the project status while responding to queries by K.S. Sabarinadhan, V.S. Sivakumar, Sunny Joseph and Anoop Jacob on Tuesday.

No hurdles

Pointing out that the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) studies were complete for the three flyovers, Mr. Vijayan said there were no hurdles in launching their construction.

He said that the board of the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation (KRTL) formally approved in October 2020 the revised detailed project reports (DPR) for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode light metro projects that were prepared in view of the Centre’s new metro rail policy.

The Chief Minister said the delay had not resulted in a cost escalation so far. According to the revised DPRs, the project costs for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode light metro projects had been estimated as ₹4,673 crore and ₹2,773 crore respectively. These included Central tax and land acquisition costs, he said.

