Lake revival enters Phase 2

The second phase of the Revive Vellayani project got under way here on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy has come forward to support the rejuvenation of the second largest freshwater lake in the State in connection with the Navy Day celebrations. The lake is under threat from solid waste, uncontrolled growth of weeds, and encroachments.

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the project, being spearheaded by Swasthi Foundation and supported by the State government.

Post-rejuvenation, the department plans to make the lake area a Responsible Tourism-friendly zone.

The revival action plan includes steps to increase the depth of the lake. The Irrigation Department has been directed to prepare a detailed project report on increasing the lake’s depth and further conservation in association with Barton Hill Engineering College and submit it to KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).

Directions have also been given to form people’s committees of 60 people each for the lake’s conservation. They would help check efforts to dump waste into the cleaned-up lake and create awareness among the people, Mr. Surendran said.

Lauding the Swasthi Foundation and the navy for supporting the project, he said they had recognised that environment conservation was not the government’s responsibility alone.

First phase

The first phase of Revive Vellayani that began in May saw an area of 40 acres being cleared of kariba weeds. Navy Commanding Officer Commodore G. Prakash who was the chief guest said the navy would undertake a hydropgraphic survey of the lake.