Kudumbashree to help tackle disasters

Kudumbashree women are set to step into the area of disaster management at the local level.

Kudumbashree will implement the State government’s ‘Nammal Nammukayi’ campaign to promote people’s interventions in disaster management as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The campaign aims at drawing up programmes that not only help survive disasters but also help reduce their impact.

As part of it, Kudumbashree will make greater interventions in Plan preparation of local bodies for the 2020-21 financial year so that disaster management plans too are drawn up.

Inauguration today

District panchayat president V.K. Madhu will inaugurate the ‘Nammal Nammukayi’ campaign in the district at a function at Mar Gregorios Hall, Nalanchira, on Friday. A one-day training will be held for the 83 Kudumbashree community development society (CDS) chairpersons in the district on the occasion. This will be followed by a training for Kudumbashree general body members at the CDS level on February 1 and 2 and then training for area development committee members in the nearly 1,100 wards in the district from February 3 to 5. Finally, under the leadership of these ADS members, a note on disaster management will be read out in meetings of the 30,000-odd self-help group groups.

Identifying disasters

The aim is to get the Kudumbashree ADS and CDS members who are part of various working groups of grama sabhas, including the disaster management working group, to identify the disasters their area is prone to, be it natural disasters or climate-induced, and lead efforts for their prevention and management.

Kudumbashree district mission coordinator K.R. Shaiju said it would also help increase women’s participation in decision making in grama sabhas.