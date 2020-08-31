KU expedites valuation of answer sheets

Seeking to allay the concerns regarding the valuation process of examinations, the University of Kerala (KU) has promised to publish the degree results in a time-bound manner.
Responding to allegations of delay in the examination process, the university claimed that a majority of answer sheets had been valued within a short span of time.
Notwithstanding the difficulty associated with the pandemic, the university had published the exam results of 20,687 out of the 32,627 students who had appeared for the BA, BSc, And BCom (CBCS) examinations. While the results of 810 students had been withheld for technical reasons, these would be released in due course. In an official release, the university stated that the results of all other examinations would also be published soon after the recommencement of the valuation process after the Onam holidays.
Special exams
Besides, the special examinations meant for final-year students who could not appear for the regular examinations would be conducted on September 15. The results of these examinations would also be declared at the earliest.
While the examinations of all courses, including distance education programmes, had concluded on June 25, the valuation process got under way on the same day. The practical examinations came to an end on August 20.
