KASE to set up two skill centres at Angamaly

The Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), under the State Labour and Skills Department, is setting up a Foreign Language Training Centre and an International Hospitality Centre at the International Skill Park at INKEL Tower, Angamaly.

A sum of ₹1.36 crore has been allocated for the project from iSTEP (International Skill Training and Employability Programme). The decision was taken by the KASE Board meeting chaired by Labour and Skills Development Minister T.P.Ramakrishnan recently.

The Foreign Language Training Centre will be established jointly by the KASE and Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPEC), the recruiting agency for jobs abroad under the State Labour and Skills Department. The institute is being set up in view of around 3,000 vacancies coming up for nurses in the Gulf and Europe in the next two years.

Training for nurses

Initially, training will be conducted for nurses planning to appear for IELTS (International English Language Testing System) and OET (Occupational English Test), and placement will be ensured for those who complete training.

Training projects in other foreign languages will also be conducted by the centre where classes will commence in the first week of March.

Hospitality centre

The hospitality centre, which provides international certification, is being set up in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) considering the emerging opportunities in the tourism sector.

Switzerland-based hospitality management school EHL is the knowledge partner of this venture.

As part of EHL’s Vocational Education and Training Project, six-month certification courses and 18-month diploma courses will be offered in kitchen, Service, rooms, and hotel administration categories.