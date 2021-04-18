Thiruvananthapuram

Jamaat distributes Ramzan food kits

Kerala Muslim Jamaath state secretary A. Saifudeen Haji launching the distribution of food kits in Anjuthengu on Saturday.  

Kerala Muslim Jamaat State secretary A. Saifudeen Haji formally launched Thiruvananthapuram district-level distribution of Ramzan food kits during a function that was organised at the Anjuthengu Muslim Jamaat on Saturday.

Jamaat district president K.M. Hashim Haji presided over the function.

Series of activities

The distribution of food kits is part of a series of philanthropic activities being undertaken under the aegis of the Kerala Muslim Jamaat during the holy month of Ramzan.

Jamaat district vice president Jabir Falili Nadayara and members Thajudeen Falili Kallambalam, Fazaludeen Faisy Maruthikunnu, M. Muhammed Rafi Alamcode, Haiderkhan Anjuthengu and S. Muhammed Rafi Kavunada were among those who spoke on the occasion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 11:46:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/jamaat-distributes-ramzan-food-kits/article34348906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY