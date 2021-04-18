Jamaat distributes Ramzan food kits

Initiative is part of philanthropic activities undertaken during the holy month

Kerala Muslim Jamaat State secretary A. Saifudeen Haji formally launched Thiruvananthapuram district-level distribution of Ramzan food kits during a function that was organised at the Anjuthengu Muslim Jamaat on Saturday.

Jamaat district president K.M. Hashim Haji presided over the function.

Series of activities

The distribution of food kits is part of a series of philanthropic activities being undertaken under the aegis of the Kerala Muslim Jamaat during the holy month of Ramzan.

Jamaat district vice president Jabir Falili Nadayara and members Thajudeen Falili Kallambalam, Fazaludeen Faisy Maruthikunnu, M. Muhammed Rafi Alamcode, Haiderkhan Anjuthengu and S. Muhammed Rafi Kavunada were among those who spoke on the occasion.