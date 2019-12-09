Thiruvananthapuram

IGNOU courses at police training college

Applications have been invited from employees of the Kerala Police and the public for various courses conducted by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) study centre at the Police Training College here.

PG diploma in criminal justice, diploma in paralegal practice, PG certificate in cyber law, and certificate courses in human rights, anti-human trafficking, disaster management, and consumer protection.

Those who are interested are advised to register through the website www.ignou.ac.in.

Further details can be had by contacting 7012439658, 9497942567 or 9495768234.

