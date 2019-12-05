How safe is the fish?

The recent seizure of over 660 kg of formalin-laced fish from various markets in the city has brought fish trade and food safety enforcement under intense scrutiny. The crackdown on adulterated and stale fish by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has sparked renewed concerns about the quality of fish that find their way to markets and households.

The civic body’s health wing had confiscated 1,122 kg of stale fish and 663 kg of contaminated fish during its drive. A major portion of the adulterated fish was seized from the markets in Kazhakuttam and Sreekaryam.

Complaints galore

“We have been receiving numerous complaints regarding expensive varieties of fish being laced with chemical preservatives. The drive was undertaken soon after we obtained sufficient stock of the rapid detection kits developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT),” S.S. Minu, Health Inspector of the City Corporation, said.

Food safety officers are yet to record any case of fish adulteration in the district this year. While two cases of chemical-laced fish were detected here from 2016-2018, there have been none this year, despite 62 inspections being conducted by the Commissionerate of Food Safety in the district.

Expressing doubts on the findings of the Corporation, food safety officers questioned the manner in which adulteration of fish stocks was confirmed. They said the findings of the examination using the rapid detection kits could not be considered conclusive. The presence of chemical substances can be confirmed only through a detailed examination in the Government Analyst’s Laboratory.

Noneth

Contaminated fish. | Photo Credit: V.S. Prasanth

eless, the Commissionerate has maintained heightened surveillance at the State borders and major markets within as part of the Operation Sagar Rani, ever since nearly 22 tonnes of formalin-laced fish were seized from Amaravila, Aryankavu, and Walayar a year ago.

The government has intensified vigilance, anticipating attempts to smuggle fish preserved in ammonia and formalin (or formaldehyde), a carcinogen, from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

According to Alex K. Isaac, Assistant Food Safety Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, their multi-pronged enforcement strategy involves maintaining a close watch over fish consignments that pass through the borders in Amaravila and Poovar and collecting samples from gathering points including Edappazhanji where the fish stock is initially brought before being taken out to various parts of the city.

While these loads are inspected as early as 2 a.m., food safety officers also collect more samples from markets before the fish is kept for sale.

Besides the joint inspection squads comprising officials of the Health and Fisheries Departments, the Commissionerate also regularly deploys its Quick Response Team to attend to exigencies such as suspected cases of food poisoning reported from across the district.

“We have also focussed on imparting awareness among fish vendors. They have been advised to maintain their fish supply through trusted dealers and to reject loads suspected to contain stale fish. Over 70% of the fish vendors in the district have food safety registration that enables the department to keep a close watch on the fish sales,” Mr. Isaac said.

Negligence

Despite the precautionary measures, complaints continue to come in thick and fast from the public. While in most cases the complainants claim to have been duped into buying rotten fish, food safety officers blame many instances on the negligent handling of the perishable after purchase.

According to Pooja Ravindran, the district nodal officer for food safety, consumers often tend to overlook the shelf life of fresh fish and leave them in room temperature for long periods. “While many people prefer to purchase large quantities of fish and stock them in freezer, we will not recommend the consumption of the sea food beyond two days after their catch,” the officer said. She added that the success of the enforcement activities hinged on awareness among the consumers and the trading community.

The Commissionerate has tapped various means including the social media to sensitise the public. A toll-free number (1800 425 1125) is in service as part of its campaign to ensure food safety. Classes are also being planned for fish workers, vendors and other stakeholders early next year.