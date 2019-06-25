Health dept. to join hands with local bodies: Minister

Health Department will function in coordination with Local Self-Government (LSG) Department to fight the new health challenges that the State is facing, Local Self-Government Minister A.C. Moideen has said.

It was well-coordinated disease prevention and control activities by both departments which saw the State surmount the epidemic situation post-deluge and during the Nipah scare, he said, while presenting Aardra Keralam 2017-18 awards to local bodies here on Monday. Aardra Keralam awards are presented to local bodies which put up best performance in the health sector as part of the Aardram Mission launched by the government to revamp public health sector and make it more patient-friendly and accessible to people.

The face of public sector health institutions have changed, thanks to Aardram Mission and the changes were being appreciated and embraced by the public, Mr. Moideen added.

The first prize at the State-level, under district panchayat category was won by Kollam, while Kollam Corporation won the award in the Corporation category also. Kattappana (Idukki) won the award in the category of municipality; Neeleswaram (Kasaragod) in the category of block panchayat and Kilimanoor (Thiruvananthapuram) in the category of grama panchayat.

Awards were also presented at district panchayat-level.

The State Mission Director, National Health Mission, Keshavendra Kumar, the Director of Health Services, R.L. Saritha and senior officials were present