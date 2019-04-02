Guidance to engg. aspirants

The Margadarshi 2019 programme sequence for engineering aspirants, organised by the Mohandas College of Engineering and Technology (MCET) at Anad here, was inaugurated by Ramesh Unnikrishan, Director, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Sunday.

Rani Mohandas, secretary VNGP Trust, Prasad Kumar Nair, director, IMAT, Ajith Sankar, senior HRD consultant and columnist, Ashalatha Thampuran, director, MCET, S. Sheela, Principal, MCET, Vipinkumar K.C, Chief Operating Officer, MCET, and Sobha Manakkal, programme coordinator, Margadarshi, were present.

Dr. Unnikrishnan emphasised the exponential need of the nation to have focused engineers who could drive the nation to prosperity. He advised the engineering aspirants to be hard working and confident and steer clear of the wrong notion that top-level institutions alone produced worthy engineers. He observed that different statistics on jobless engineers were not true.

KEAM trial test

JEE/KEAM Trial Test, the flagship event of Margadharshi, was conducted in association with The Hindu and IMAT JEE/Medical Academy. The test was preceded by a fine-tuning session led by Prasad Kumar Nair, entrance coaching expert and director of IMAT. Mr. Ajith Sankar led the interactive session with parents of engineering aspirants. Individual performance assessment with counselling will be provided to the participants as a follow up. The institution announced plans to conduct outreach programmes.