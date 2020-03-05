Thiruvananthapuram

Govt. a mute spectator: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has accused the government of remaining a mute spectator when normal life was thrown out of gear in the capital city for six hours due to a flash strike by the KSRTC employees. Talking to the media at the General Hospital here on Wednesday, he said the delay in intervention by the police had led to the death of a commuter at East Fort.

‘Public in hardship’

“Citizens were inconvenienced by the strike which paralysed the city for hours and caused a huge traffic logjam. The government failed to realise the seriousness of the situation,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 7:57:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/govt-a-mute-spectator-chennithala/article30987637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY