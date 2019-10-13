Getting students stage-ready

The premises of the Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School was buzzing with activity on Saturday when a group of school youngsters chose to spend their weekend to learn the ropes of theatre.

The two-day theatre workshop organised by The Hindu in association with Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) turned out to become an enlightening experience for the participants who were imparted basic skills in the performing art. Two batches of 40 students each, who represented various government and aided schools in the district, have registered for the programme. The workshop was conducted by the city-based Nireeksha Women’s Theatre.

All-round development

Inaugurating the workshop, Samagra Shiksha State project director A.P. Kuttykrishnan said the General Education Department had been implementing numerous initiatives through SSK to hone the creativity of students to facilitate the all-round development of their personalities. For this, the SSK had implemented various projects including the Jwala Girls Theatre, he said.

He lauded The Hindu for having played an instrumental role in fostering a habit of reading among students and enhancing their proficiency in English.

Expressing confidence that the theatre workshop will immensely benefit its participants, Dr. Kuttykrishnan said the SSK would collaborate with The Hindu for a series of programmes including teachers’ training sessions and recreational activities, including quiz contests, for students.

Suresh Kumar Pillai, Assistant General Manager, Circulation, The Hindu, presided over the inaugural session. SSK academic consultant P.K. Jayaraj; State programme officer Suresh Kumar, district programme officer Sreekumar B.; Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School headmaster Suresh Babu R.S.; Nireeksha Women’s Theatre president Rajarajeswari E.; and Saravana Kumar P., Assistant Regional Manager, Circulation, The Hindu; also spoke on the occasion.

Nireeksha director Sudhi Devayani and Malu R.S. were the resource persons at the workshop. The two-day programme began with an introductory session that focused on identifying the capabilities of the participants through theatre games and activities. A creative session in which the participants were involved in theatre improvisations and another that focused on social awareness pertaining to various concepts including gender sensitivity, environment awareness and co-existence in diversity were also held.

The activities on Sunday will be performance-oriented with the participants staging plays.