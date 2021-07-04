Thiruvananthapuram

Foot rot claims 12 animals

The inmates of the Deer Rehabilitation Centre in Neyyar at the feeding centre.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department, which has been grappling with the spread of herpes virus in the Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in the capital, now faces another challenge from the Deer Rehabilitation Centre in Neyyar nearby.

Twelve spotted deer have died due to foot rot, a hoof infection, within two weeks. The park, considered densely populated with 186 spotted deer left, faces the risk of more casualties. According the wildlife warden the bacterial infection was confirmed following tests. While the outbreak was initially suspected to be foot-and-mouth disease, the possibility was later ruled out.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2021 10:02:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/foot-rot-claims-12-animals-in-neyyar-deer-rehab-centre/article35130195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY