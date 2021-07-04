Foot rot claims 12 animals

Densely populated park faces the risk of more casualties

The Forest Department, which has been grappling with the spread of herpes virus in the Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in the capital, now faces another challenge from the Deer Rehabilitation Centre in Neyyar nearby.

Twelve spotted deer have died due to foot rot, a hoof infection, within two weeks. The park, considered densely populated with 186 spotted deer left, faces the risk of more casualties. According the wildlife warden the bacterial infection was confirmed following tests. While the outbreak was initially suspected to be foot-and-mouth disease, the possibility was later ruled out.