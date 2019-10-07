Faulty AC cause of fire?

A faulty air-conditioning system could have led to the fire outbreak that gutted two floors of a multi-storied building in Vazhuthacaud two days ago. The assessment of the Electrical Inspectorate in this regard is expected to be submitted to the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services within the next few days.

Electrical inspectors, who conducted a thorough examination of the building, have found that the electrical system worked properly without any glitches.

However, they suspect certain flaws in the central air-conditioning system that could have led to the outbreak. “There were reasons to believe that the system has been malfunctioning prior to the mishap. Timely efforts to rectify the snag could have probably averted the outbreak,” an official said.

No sabotage

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services have, meanwhile, ruled out the chances of a sabotage or any external factors that could have triggered the fire.

Arun Alphonse, Regional Fire Officer, Thiruvananthapuram, added that they were yet to ascertain inadequacies, if any, that existed in the fire-fighting capabilities that have been put in place in the building.

However, fire force officials who participated in the fire-fighting efforts, which had lasted for around three hours, pointed out that the employees of the supermarket and the children’s store lacked training to operate the fight safety equipment and tools.

The incident, which had taken place adjacent to the Kalabhavan theatre and around 100 metres away from a petrol pump, could have had disastrous impact had it not been for the timely intervention of the fire force.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service to ensure that the fire was contained within the two floors and did not spread to other buildings in the busy area.