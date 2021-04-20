Desperation in Thiruvananthapuram as many fail to receive vaccine

District store gets 4,500 more Covishied doses

Desperation appeared to have set in among people in the district as they went from one vaccination centre to another in search of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

The sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during its second wave, along with the gradual imposition of curbs, has sparked fear among large sections, especially the senior citizens. With the district’s vaccine reserve reaching its nadir, vaccination had to be confined to around 30 hospitals. Most of these health-care centres had less than 20 doses available for supply. Private hospitals have mostly run out of the vaccine.

Suspended at Jimmy George

The vaccination drive took a massive blow as health authorities suspended vaccine supply at the Jimmy George indoor stadium, leaving many people who came even from far-off places return empty-handed on the day. Some of them came after collecting tokens the previous day.

Satheesan, a Poojappura native, said he had come with the confidence of receiving vaccination at the centre after failing to obtain a token for a drive that was under way in his ward. Komalam from Chengalchoola had to return without getting vaccinated the previous day too. The 72-year-old woman had waited for three hours outside the General Hospital on Monday, but to no avail.

Many elderly citizens claimed their second dose was due, after taking the first dose over a month ago.

According to official sources, the district vaccine store has received 4,500 Covishied doses from the State’s reserves that would enable a few major public health institutions in the city to sustain the drive for five days, albeit in a low-key manner.

Supply to four centres

The health authorities have decided to allocate 500 doses per day to the General Hospital, 200 to the Government Medical College Hospital and SAT hospital combined, and 200 to the Women and Child Hospital, Thycaud.

None of the other institutions will receive any more stock until the district receives the next batch.

Other centres

Besides the four hospitals, Covishield will be administered at the Peroorkada district model hospital, Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital, Pozhiyoor primary health centre, Pallichal family health centre, Military Hospital at Pangode and in the Mudavanmugal ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation with the available stocks on Wednesday.

The primary health centres at Panavoor, Poozhanad, Chettivilakam and Pangappara, and the Fort taluk hospital will provide Covaxin.