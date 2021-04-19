COVID: vigil stepped up on Inchivila border

Police yet to strictly enforce guidelines for domestic travellers

Amid the rising COVID-19 caseload, the Kerala Police intensified surveillance on the inter-State border at Inchivila where motorists crossed over to Kanyakumari on Monday.

However, the police were yet to strictly enforce the guidelines that had been issued by the government for domestic travellers a day ago.

A team of six officials, led by a Sub-Inspector and comprising four police officers and two health workers, collected details of all incoming vehicles and the passengers. While some travellers carried passes obtained after registering on the e-Jagratha portal, others did not possess such documents. But, none were turned back on the first day of increased vigil.

Besides, the authorities were yet to enforce the need for COVID-19 certificates obtained after undergoing RT-PCR tests. Goods vehicles were permitted to pass without inspection to prevent any hindrance for the supply for essential commodities and perishables.

Officials conceded certain chinks persisted in the measures that were adopted at the border. While motorists were screened, people who entered the border on foot could pass through smoothly without having to provide any details.

While Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses conclude their services on the Inchivila check-post, such travellers cross over to the Kanyakumari side and board buses. Similarly, those from Kanyakumari too entered Thiruvananthapuram in a similar manner.

Moreover, they added it was impractical to insist for RT-PCR reports from people who lived close to the border and frequented Kaliyikkavila and nearby areas for their livelihood and other purposes.

Neyyattinkara Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) R. Binu said a foolproof mechanism was yet to be put in place. He, however, added the screening will be strengthened in the days to come with further clarity expected on the guidelines for domestic travellers.