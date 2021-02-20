Corporation launches drive to rid city of dumps

The city on Friday witnessed the launch of a new mass campaign to remove waste dumps from all its wards. This also was the first such initiative from the newly sworn in administration at the Corporation. The campaign titled ‘Anicheram Azhakaarnnoru Ananthapurikkayi’ (Let us come together for a beautiful Thiruvananthapuram) was launched in five locations, with Ministers and MLAs also becoming part of it.

It involves the removal of all existing waste dumps, providing alternative arrangements, including aerobic bins wherever needed, and beautifying the location. Before launching the campaign, health inspectors were asked to prepare reports on waste-dumping centres in each health circle. The public were also asked to report and upload photographs of dumps to the Smart Trivandrum mobile application.

At Palayam, Museum RKV Road and Medical College junction, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac inaugurated the campaign in the presence of Mayor Arya Rajendran, Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju, standing committee chairpersons and other officials. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and V.K. Prasanth, MLA, opened the drive in Manacaud and Peroorkada respectively. From February 20 to 25, campaigns will be held in all 100 wards.

Process of disposal

Garbage from each location will be segregated. Non-biodegradable waste will be cleaned and handed over to agencies concerned. Biodegradable waste will be taken to mechanisms like aerobic bins to convert it into compost. The latest drive was launched in the wake of the increasing amount of disposable materials, including masks, gloves, and food delivery packets after the outbreak of COVID-19. The waste management activities of the Corporation had slowed down a bit during the pandemic period as the health officials were deployed for pandemic-control activities including making arrangements for isolation centres and carrying out disinfection activities.