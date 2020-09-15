Committee for DRIP reconstituted

With the second phase of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP-II) set to be rolled out, the State Water Resources Department has reconstituted the technical sanction committee for the World Bank-aided initiative.
The six-member, reconstituted committee chaired by the Chief Engineer (Irrigation Design and Research Board) will issue technical sanction for DRIP-II works and coordinate activities under the project.
Members
Committee members include the Chief Engineer (Irrigation and Administration), the Irrigation Department chief engineers in charge of projects, and mechanical works and the Chief Electrical Engineer.
The technical committee was originally formed in 2012 for the Phase I works. Rehabilitation of 16 dams managed by the State Water Resources Department will be taken up in the second phase of the initiative which aims at enhancing the safety and operational performance of selected dams in the country.
Two phases in 10 years
At the national level, the Central Water Commission has cleared DRIP Phases II and III which will be completed in 10 years (2020-2030). Each phase lasts six years, with two years overlapping.
In July, the State government had accorded in-principle approval for undertaking works worth ₹240 crore in Phase II.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath