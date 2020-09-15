Committee for DRIP reconstituted

It will give nod for WB-aided project

With the second phase of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP-II) set to be rolled out, the State Water Resources Department has reconstituted the technical sanction committee for the World Bank-aided initiative.

The six-member, reconstituted committee chaired by the Chief Engineer (Irrigation Design and Research Board) will issue technical sanction for DRIP-II works and coordinate activities under the project.

Members

Committee members include the Chief Engineer (Irrigation and Administration), the Irrigation Department chief engineers in charge of projects, and mechanical works and the Chief Electrical Engineer.

The technical committee was originally formed in 2012 for the Phase I works. Rehabilitation of 16 dams managed by the State Water Resources Department will be taken up in the second phase of the initiative which aims at enhancing the safety and operational performance of selected dams in the country.

Two phases in 10 years

At the national level, the Central Water Commission has cleared DRIP Phases II and III which will be completed in 10 years (2020-2030). Each phase lasts six years, with two years overlapping.

In July, the State government had accorded in-principle approval for undertaking works worth ₹240 crore in Phase II.