Thiruvananthapuram

Capital logs 944 new cases

Following the relaxation announced by the Government on the opening of shops crowd has started pouring in a scene at Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram   | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The capital district logged 944 more COVID-19 cases and 979 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 10,512 on Saturday. The test positivity rate (TPR) was recorded to be 7.5%.

Among the fresh cases, 867 had been attributed to local transmission of the infection. Two health-care workers had also been diagnosed with the disease. The district administration has placed 32,560 people in quarantine currently.

District Collector Navjot Khosa declared containment zones in Nannattukavu ward in Vembayam grama panchayat and Moolapezhu ward in Pangode grama panchayat. The existing containment zones were withdrawn in Patla ward in Karavaram grama panchayat, Anakudy ward in Vamanapuram grama panchayat and Chundavila ward in Neyyattinkara grama panchayat.

Curbs today

Stringent restrictions would be in place in the district on account of the weekend lockdown on Sunday. City Police Commissioner and Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the border points of the city would be barricaded. Inspections, which would commence at 6 a.m., would be focused at 70 check-points across police station limits in the State capital.

Mr. Upadhyay said the observance of Karkadaka Vavubali would not be permitted in public places on Sunday. Legal action would be initiated against individuals or organisations found to conduct rituals at ghats or temple premises, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2021 7:14:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/capital-logs-944-new-cases/article35796049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY