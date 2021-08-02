Capital adds 1,050 cases to tally

With 1,044 recovering from viral infection, active cases stand at 10,646

The district’s COVID-19 caseload went up by 1,050 on Sunday.

The active cases rose marginally to 10,646 with 1,044 people recovering from the infection.

When 14,131 people were tested, the test positivity rate stood at 7.43%. Among the fresh cases, 973 have been attributed to local transmission, while the source of infection was unknown in 77 cases.

The district administration has currently placed 32,280 people under quarantine for monitoring COVID-19 symptoms.

Legal action

The City police initiated legal measures against 504 people until 4 p.m. on Sunday for violating the guidelines of the total lockdown.

As many as 95 persons were booked under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for serious offences.

A cumulative fine of ₹1,185,00 was charged against 198 persons for failing to wear masks outdoor and 39 people who violated physical distancing norms. As many as 216 motorists were also booked for unnecessary travel.

A total of 2,149 others were let-off by the police after being reprimanded for other violations.