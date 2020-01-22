Thiruvananthapuram

Building permit: Corpn. to organise adalat

more-in

The city Corporation will be organising an adalat for disposing of files related to building permit applications.

The adalat, meant to ensure timely action on applications, will be held at the Corporation office from 10.30 a.m on January 30.

On January 25

The applications to be considered at the adalat can be submitted at the zonal offices or at the main office before 5 p.m. on January 25.

The file number and the contact details of the applicant should be marked in the application being submitted at the adalat.

The applications will be handed over to the assistant engineer concerned on the same day.

Field visits

Field visits will be conducted and the officials will have to submit the report indicating the reason for delay in processing the file at the adalat.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 9:31:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/building-permit-corpn-to-organise-adalat/article30621677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY