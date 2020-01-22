Building permit: Corpn. to organise adalat

The city Corporation will be organising an adalat for disposing of files related to building permit applications.

The adalat, meant to ensure timely action on applications, will be held at the Corporation office from 10.30 a.m on January 30.

On January 25

The applications to be considered at the adalat can be submitted at the zonal offices or at the main office before 5 p.m. on January 25.

The file number and the contact details of the applicant should be marked in the application being submitted at the adalat.

The applications will be handed over to the assistant engineer concerned on the same day.

Field visits

Field visits will be conducted and the officials will have to submit the report indicating the reason for delay in processing the file at the adalat.