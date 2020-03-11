Thiruvananthapuram

Bicycle brigade lauched at women’s college

Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurates the bicycle club at the Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: VS.PRASANTH

Thiruvananthapuram: The college-level launch of bicycle brigades, formed to promote cycling, was held at Government College for Women, Vazhuthcaud, on Tuesday.

Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the bicycle brigade club, the first in a city college. The clubs will help prevent lifestyle diseases and check climate change to an extent, Mr. Sreekumar said.

Till now, the bicycle brigades were functioning at the school level – upper primary, high school, and higher secondary. The initiative is part of the Corporation’s low-carbon campaign, besides helping promote cycling.

The city Corporation, Indus Cycling Embassy, Haritha Keralam Mission, National Service Scheme, and Student Police Cadets are together implementing the bicycle brigade scheme.

An electric cycle exhibition and test drive was held on the occasion.

Kerala State Youth Welfare Board chairperson P. Biju, ‘bicycle mayor’ Prakash Gopinath, and college Principal G. Vijayalakshmi spoke.

Comments
