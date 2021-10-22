Aid for the flood-hit soon: Minister

Public asked not to spread false information via social media

Revenue officials have been directed to speed up the disbursement of financial assistance to the flood-affected families, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said on Thursday.

The extent of the damage will be assessed and compensation issued at the earliest, the Minister said after visiting the relief camp at Kalliyoor in the district.

Mr. Rajan urged the public to refrain from touring the relief camps or spreading false information via social media.

Ensuring the safety of the people remains the priority of the State Government. This is also the time to stand together by forgetting differences, he said. As many as 435 camps have been opened so far across the State, and arrangements are in place to open more, if needed, Mr. Rajan said.

Evacuation of people from vulnerable locations in the hilly areas, as mentioned in the Orange Book of Disaster Management of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority is in progress. The evacuation was expected to be completed by Thursday night, he said.

In all, 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various districts. Personnel from the police, revenue and health departments have been deployed in the relief camps.

M. Vincent MLA; District Collector Navjot Khosa; Subcollector M.S. Madhavikutty; and Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) T. K. Vineeth accompanied the Minister.