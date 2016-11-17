Track strengthening from today

Track strengthening work between Chalakudy and Karukutti railway stations will be taken up from November 17 to December 7. In connection with this work, train no.16343 Amrita Express to Palakkad Town scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.30 p.m. will have a late start by 2 hours 15 minutes at 12.45 a.m. from November 17 to December 7. Train no.16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express will be detained by 2 hours 20 minutes after Ernakulam. Train no.22655 Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Express, train no.22149 Ernakulam-Pune Express, train No.221144 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Express and train no.22653 Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Express will be detained for one hour. Train no.56370, Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger leaving Ernakulam at 6 a.m. will be detained by 20 minutes at Angamaly station. — Staff Reporter